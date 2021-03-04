COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits Market Cap of $55.01 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $55.01 million and $4.54 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for about $919.12 or 0.01861773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00480873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00072646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00495684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053580 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.