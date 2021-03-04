Covesting Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $111,804.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.