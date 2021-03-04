Covestro (COVTY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Covestro (OTCMKTS: COVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – Covestro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/26/2021 – Covestro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

2/25/2021 – Covestro had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/25/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/24/2021 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/24/2021 – Covestro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Covestro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

1/13/2021 – Covestro had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

