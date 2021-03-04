Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 6%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $34.27. 867,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 616,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of research firms have commented on COWN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The firm has a market cap of $910.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

