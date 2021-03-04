Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $121.32. 20,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $834,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.