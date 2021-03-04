Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target dropped by analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.
WING traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $121.32. 20,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $834,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
