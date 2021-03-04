CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the January 28th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $1,764,736.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPSH opened at $16.42 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a PE ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

