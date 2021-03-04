CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $128.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $61.39.
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
