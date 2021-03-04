CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $128.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.