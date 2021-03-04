Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.