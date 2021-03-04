Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $96.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Crane stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.41.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

