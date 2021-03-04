Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,681.28

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $54,681.28 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

