Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Cap Tops $78.96 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $128.10 or 0.00265607 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $78.96 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00473848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00487330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052199 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

