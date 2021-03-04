Cream Trading 35.2% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $55,383.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,366.09 or 0.99832442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.00966213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.52 or 0.00441903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00300660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00092231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.