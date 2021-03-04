Cred One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Cred has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $1.43 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

