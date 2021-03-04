Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for about 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Credicorp worth $58,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Credicorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Credicorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

BAP traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $158.87. 3,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,213. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.