Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.77.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,131. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

