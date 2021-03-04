Credit Suisse Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $57.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

L Brands stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,644. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

