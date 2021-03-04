Credit Suisse Group Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $392.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $413.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.
Shares of ANSS traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.06. 13,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.64 and its 200 day moving average is $343.31. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.23.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
