Credit Suisse Group Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $37.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,491. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

