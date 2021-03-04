Credit Suisse Group Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

XOM stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

