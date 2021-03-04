Credit Suisse Group Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNST. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

MNST traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 19,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

