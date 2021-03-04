Credit Suisse Group Raises Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $20.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

TVTY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

