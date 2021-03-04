Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $$20.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

