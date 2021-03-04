Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

dormakaba stock remained flat at $$610.79 during midday trading on Thursday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $453.00 and a 1 year high of $610.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $574.41 and a 200-day moving average of $569.98.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

