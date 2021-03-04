Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Outperform

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

NOVA stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $28,077,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

