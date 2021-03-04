Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $5.31 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $11.82 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00010756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 67.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.78 or 1.00019096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011223 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

