Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.55 and last traded at $102.01. 2,759,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,995,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Cree alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 68.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cree by 40.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,719 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cree by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,168 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.