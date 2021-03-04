Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEQP. Truist raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

CEQP stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

