Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEQP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE CEQP opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

