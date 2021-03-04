CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CRH Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,997. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $277.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

