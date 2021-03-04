CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,135. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

