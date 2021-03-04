Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 6%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $31.87. 2,113,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,008,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Get Criteo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.