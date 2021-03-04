Critical Contrast: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) versus Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Epizyme and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 4 2 0 2.33 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Epizyme presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.03%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.15%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Epizyme.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -1,899.35% -83.45% -52.66% Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epizyme and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $23.80 million 39.35 -$170.29 million ($1.93) -4.77 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.84

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Epizyme beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed and refractory follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors and blood cancers; and PRMT1 inhibitor for solid tumors and DLBCL. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

