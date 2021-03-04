Critical Survey: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) versus Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maximus and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 1 3.50 Global Payments 0 4 26 0 2.87

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $209.59, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Global Payments.

Risk and Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.20% 17.60% 10.68% Global Payments 6.75% 6.46% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.47 $214.51 million $3.39 24.45 Global Payments $4.91 billion 12.07 $430.61 million $5.86 34.26

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Maximus. Maximus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Maximus pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Maximus pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Payments pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maximus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Payments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats Maximus on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

