Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.16

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and traded as low as $43.66. Croda International shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2,475 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

