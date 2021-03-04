Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

