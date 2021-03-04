Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

