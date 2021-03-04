Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 6.5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,765,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,923,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
