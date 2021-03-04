Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 6.5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares were down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,765,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,923,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

