Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

