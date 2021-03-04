Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CRT traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
