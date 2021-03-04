CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $17.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,383. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

