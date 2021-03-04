Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $10,360.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.96 or 0.01027435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00377920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,674,398 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

