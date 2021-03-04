Crown Reaches Market Cap of $3.91 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $26,475.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,635.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.21 or 0.01044031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00376438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,669,658 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

