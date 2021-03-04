Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.92 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $29.85 or 0.00062087 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,364 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars.

