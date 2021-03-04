Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.