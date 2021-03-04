Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,017.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $464,762.31 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

