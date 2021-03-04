Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.67 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $105,295.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 198% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

