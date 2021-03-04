CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $543,899.51 and $15,400.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00056351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00747014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043808 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

