CryptoFranc Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $21,013.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

