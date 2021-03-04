CryptoSoul Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $170,283.79 and approximately $3,037.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00320544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068136 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004199 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

CryptoSoul Token Trading

