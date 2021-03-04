CSFB Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$36.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of TSE:LB traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,432. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$40.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

