CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.96. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 136,357 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

